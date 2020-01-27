subscribe to newsletter
  • Militants Disguised As Ukrainian Soldiers Fire Shots In Disengagement Area In Petrivske – Ukrainian JCCC Representatives
27 January 2020, Monday, 19:04 57
Politics 2020-01-28T06:15:04+02:00
Militants Disguised As Ukrainian Soldiers Fire Shots In Disengagement Area In Petrivske – Ukrainian JCCC Representatives

Даша Зубкова
Militants disguised as members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired gunshots in the evening of January 26, simulating a violation of ceasefire within the area of disengagement of forces and hardware near Petrivske (Donetsk region).

The press service of the Joint Forces Operation headquarters announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Joint Forces Operation, Ukraine’s representatives in the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of issues related to the ceasefire regime and the stabilization of the situation on the line of contact in the Donbas (JCCC) recorded militants simulating a violation of the terms of disengagement of forces and hardware at the disengagement site No. 3 in Petrivske.

According to the press service, militants entered the Joint Forces Operations units’ positions that were liberated during the disengagement of forces and hardware and fired tracer bullets in the direction of the Russian Armed Forces.

"Everything happened 250 meters from an OSCE surveillance camera, which, according to representatives of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, should provide peremptory evidence of violation of the regime of silence by the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the statement said.

According to the statement, the actions of the militants could be aimed at aggravating the situation in the disengagement area, which could result in troops returning to their original positions before the disengagement of forces and hardware or occupation of new, beneficial areas by militants in this area.

“Ukraine draws the attention of the occupation administration to the need to comply with existing agreements and the unacceptability of such actions,” the press service said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, parties to the conflict disengaged forces and hardware near Petrivske (Donetsk region) in November 2019.

The Joint Forces Operations headquarters stated on November 22, 2019, that militants shelled a disengagement site in Petrivske.

2,014 People Worldwide Infected By New Coronavirus, 56 Dead, No Cases Registered In Ukraine – Health Ministry
