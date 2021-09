President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will lose a lot without Ukraine, and the European Union will start to become weaker.

The President of Ukraine said this at the Yalta European Strategy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We do clearly understand. I understand what we can be given today and what not. We are ready for NATO with the level of our army, specialists and reforms. We do not ask NATO, by we feel NATO needs us. WE feel that NATO will lose something without Ukraine, and the European Union will start to be weaker. But I can see the attitude of Europe’s leaders to EU politicians. Not all of them want to be there, and not all of them see Ukraine there. The same concerns NATO. If you want to make Russia stronger, do not accept Ukraine to NATO," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Ukraine is ready to access NATO.

"Ukraine has long been ready. But someone is not ready to accept us. Our army is one of the strongest in the world. So, it is not fully fair that we are told we need to implement some more reforms to be accepted to NATO," Zelenskyy noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of the United States Joseph Biden supports Ukraine's accession to NATO, however, he did not discuss the terms with Zelenskyy.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources