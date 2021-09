The Defense Ministries of Ukraine and the United States signed a framework agreement on the strategic foundations of a defense partnership.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the press service of the Ukrainian authority.

"Ukrainian Defense Minister Andrii Taran and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin signed a framework agreement on the strategic foundations of a defense partnership between the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Department of Defense on August 31, 2021 in Washington, which strengthens the strong strategic defense partnership between the authorities of the two states," the statement reads.

It was emphasized that the framework agreement on the strategic framework for defense partnership confirms the key principles and sets ambitious goals for bilateral defense relations by reaffirming the unwavering support of the U.S. Department of Defense for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as condemning the Russian occupation of Crimea and aggression in eastern Ukraine.

The agreement includes defining further steps for interaction between the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Department of Defense to increase the military potential and readiness of Ukraine to preserve the territorial integrity of the country, progress towards compatibility with NATO and promote regional security.

“In order to continue to work towards these goals through December 2026, our bilateral defense relationship will focus, but will not be limited, on the following strategic priorities: confirming that bilateral security cooperation, as well as U.S. support, effectively helps Ukraine to counter Russian aggression, including a full-fledged training and exercise program; reforming the defense sector in accordance with NATO principles and standards, building on the significant progress made since 2014," the statement added.

Priorities include promoting the implementation of the defense industry strategy and implementing reforms to meet the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including increasing the transparency of Ukrainian defense procurement, corporate governance reforms, and developing long-term strategic partnerships in science and technology.

It was also emphasized that the priority is to deepen cooperation in the Black Sea region in order to ensure freedom of navigation and effectively counter external threats and challenges in all spheres of military activity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the U.S. Department of Defense announced earlier that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Taran would meet with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday, August 31.

