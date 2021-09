The Ombudsperson's Office states that the arrears of mandatory payments to the military is UAH 1.465 billion.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the press service of the Ombudsperson's Office.

"The Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Ombudsperson receives numerous appeals from servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and members of their families about violations of constitutional rights in connection with arrears in payments of cash security and other types of financial assistance. At the moment, the debt of the Ministry of Defense of mandatory payments to servicemen is UAH 1 billion 465,800,000. In particular, UAH 1 billion 271 million is a debt on the payment of financial assistance for recovery," the statement reads.

Also, funding for combat payments to servicemen performing tasks in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation has been stopped.

Besides, it is noted that the Ombudsperson sent a request to the First Vice Prime Minister of Economy Oleksii Liubchenko, who is the chairperson of the Interdepartmental Working Group on the repayment of wage arrears (cash support), about the need to consider with the involvement of responsible persons of the Ministry of Defense at the next meeting of the group the situation around the resulting debt to the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a study of the results of the activities of the Ministry of Defense and ways to solve this problem.

The situation with the observance of the rights of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and members of their families is under the personal control of the Commissioner.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the draft state budget for 2022 provides for an increase in funding for the Ministry of Defense by UAH 13.4 billion to UAH 131 billion.

