The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has summoned five members of the parliament for questioning in connection with a case involving the agreement on the extension of the Russian Black Sea Naval Fleet's lease on its base in the Crimea by 25 years (the Kharkiv Agreements).

This is stated in the summons for questioning, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The five parliamentarians are Dmytro Shpenov (independent), Ihor Palytsia (For the Future parliamentary group), Serhii Larin, Vitalii Bort, and Yurii Boiko (Opposition Platform – For Life parliamentary faction).

"These Ukrainian citizens were summoned for questioning in connection with the case involving the so-called Kharkiv Agreements. As sitting members of the Ukrainian parliament, they were summoned through the parliamentary secretariat. We cannot divulge more details," SSU spokesperson Artem Dekhtiarenko told Ukrainian News Agency.

Palytsia and Shpenov were summoned to appear for questioning on July 19, Bort and Larin on July 20, and Boiko on July 21.

They were summoned for questioning as witnesses.

The Kharkiv Agreements are still in force, they are part of Ukrainian legislation like other agreements, and nobody has renounced them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine has launched an investigation against government officials on suspicion of committing high treason during the signing and ratification of the Kharkiv Agreements.

