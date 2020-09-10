SBI Summons Bohdan For Questioning As Witness Following Interview With Journalist Hordon

The State Bureau of Investigation has summoned the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Bohdan, for questioning as a witness following an interview with journalist Dmytro Hordon.

The press service of the State Bureau of Investigation announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In an interview with a publication on September 9, 2020, the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Bohdan, disclosed information about the alleged existence of agreements with Russian officials on the status of the Crimea, air links between Ukraine and Russia, exchange of prisoners, and a number of other agreements that are unforeseen by laws and legislative acts or directives of the supreme commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the press service said.

Given the public significance of the issues that Bohdan raised, investigators at the State Bureau of Investigation have summoned him as a witness with the aim of performing investigative measures and verifying the information he disclosed.

The State Bureau of Investigation has already sent a summons to his place of registration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Bohdan said in the interview that he suspected that the rumors that the current head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, was a Russian intelligence agent might be true.

