subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • SBI Summons Bohdan For Questioning As Witness Following Interview With Journalist Hordon
10 September 2020, Thursday, 19:13 6
Politics 2020-09-10T20:00:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
SBI Summons Bohdan For Questioning As Witness Following Interview With Journalist Hordon

SBI Summons Bohdan For Questioning As Witness Following Interview With Journalist Hordon

Даша Зубкова
questioning, interview, SBI, Andrii Bohdan, Dmytro Hordon, Presidential Office

The State Bureau of Investigation has summoned the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Bohdan, for questioning as a witness following an interview with journalist Dmytro Hordon.

The press service of the State Bureau of Investigation announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In an interview with a publication on September 9, 2020, the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Bohdan, disclosed information about the alleged existence of agreements with Russian officials on the status of the Crimea, air links between Ukraine and Russia, exchange of prisoners, and a number of other agreements that are unforeseen by laws and legislative acts or directives of the supreme commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the press service said.

Given the public significance of the issues that Bohdan raised, investigators at the State Bureau of Investigation have summoned him as a witness with the aim of performing investigative measures and verifying the information he disclosed.

The State Bureau of Investigation has already sent a summons to his place of registration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Bohdan said in the interview that he suspected that the rumors that the current head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, was a Russian intelligence agent might be true.

Больше новостей о: questioning interview SBI Andrii Bohdan Dmytro Hordon Presidential Office

SBI Not Planning To Interrogate Poroshenko
Bohdan Suspects Yermak Of Working For Russian Inte...
Ex-Head Of Presidential Office Bohdan Considers Ar...
MP Leros Refuses To Testify To SBI
Kyiv Referred To "Orange” Zone Of Epidemic Danger - Nemchinov
Militants Fire On JFO Positions Near Shumy In Donetsk Region
News
Venediktova Appoints Yakubovskyi As Her Deputy 19:17
SBI Summons Bohdan For Questioning As Witness Following Interview With Journalist Hordon 19:13
Bohdan Suspects Yermak Of Working For Russian Intelligence 19:08
Militants Fire On JFO Positions Near Shumy In Donetsk Region 19:04
Kyiv Referred To "Orange” Zone Of Epidemic Danger - Nemchinov 19:01
more news
We are witnessing the revival of the Jewish life in Ukraine, – Boris Lozhkin at KJF 2020 21:08
Boris Lozhkin called tolerance and tolerant dialogue an achievement of KJF 2020 13:50
Cabinet Bans Foreigners From Traveling On Transit Through Ukraine 19:03
Cabinet Instructs SPF To Privatize UMCC, OPP, Electrotyazhmash, President-Hotel By 2021 Despite Rada Ban On Privatization Of Major Assets Until Quarantine End 18:17
MONITORING: Cyprus To Investigate Legality Of Granting Of Citizenship To Kolomoiskyi, Boholiubov, Hryhoryshyn, Haiduk, Zlochevskyi And Bakhmatiuk 18:10
more news
Cabinet Bans Foreigners From Traveling On Transit Through Ukraine 19:03
Court Again Arrests Poroshenko’s Paintings Collection, Kuznya Na Rybalskomu Plant Arrested As Well – SBI 12:08
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 5.8% To 2,551 On September 8, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 21.1% To 45 12:00
SBI Dismisses Several Cases Upon Poroshenko’s Alleged Crimes 12:11
SBI Not Planning To Interrogate Poroshenko 12:15
more news
SBI Summons Bohdan For Questioning As Witness Following Interview With Journalist Hordon
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok