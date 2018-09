Suspect In Case Involving Purchase Of Backpacks For National Guard Lytvyn Admits Guilt, Reaches Plea Deal With

Entrepreneur Volodymyr Lytvyn, who is a suspect in the case involving procurement of backpacks for the National Guard by the Interior Affairs Ministry, has pleaded guilty and reached a plea deal with investigators.

A law-enforcement source disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"He has gone for a plea. The court must now approve it," the source said.

According to him, Lytvyn has admitted his guilt.

The source did not disclose the amount that Lytvyn will return to the state budget.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Prosecutor General/Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi has rejected the complaint that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) filed against the decision to close the criminal proceedings against Interior Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov’s son Oleksandr and former deputy interior affairs minister Serhii Chebotar.

In July, the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has closed the criminal proceedings against Avakov’s son and Chebotar due to lack of evidence.