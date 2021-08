Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained an agent of the military intelligence of the Russian Federation, who was gathering information in the zone of ​​the Joint Forces Operation (JFO).

The SSU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Counterintelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine found and detained an agent of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. It was established that a citizen of a foreign state, temporarily residing in the territory of one of the regions of Ukraine, on the instructions of the representatives of the special services of the aggressor country, periodically went to the zone of the JFO to collect intelligence information," the statement reads.

It is also noted that for this work he received a monetary reward.

The Russian curators were interested in information about the latest models of weapons and military equipment involved in the JFO, places of deployment, personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the like.

The spy was detained during the transmission of military information to a representative of the special services of the Russian Federation via electronic communication channels.

Now the attacker has been detained, he was served with the suspicion under Part 1 of Article 258-3 (participation in the activities of a terrorist organization) of the Criminal Code.

The sanctions of the article provide for imprisonment for a term of 8 to 15 years with or without confiscation of property.

By a court decision, he was taken into custody.

The issue of announcing suspicion under Part 1 of Article 114 (espionage) of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, the SSU detained an agent of the Russian military intelligence in Kirovohrad region.

