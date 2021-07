Giant swathes of China’s central Henan province had been below water on Wednesday (July 21), with its capital Zhengzhou hardest-hit after being drenched by what climate forecasters stated was the best rainfall in 1,000 years. In Zhengzhou, a metropolis of over 12 million on the banks of the Yellow River, 12 folks have died thus far amid the floods, and about 100,000 folks have been evacuated to secure zones, the official Xinhua company reported, citing the native authorities.

The lives of tens of millions of individuals in Henan have been upended for the reason that weekend in an unusually lively wet season that has led to the speedy rise of a variety of rivers within the Yellow River basin.

Streets in a dozen cities have been flooded, whereas dozens of water reservoirs and dams breached warning ranges. In a single day, native authorities stated the rainfall had triggered a 20-metre breach within the Yihetan dam within the metropolis of Luoyang west of Zhengzhou, and that the dam "may collapse at any time".

Heavy downpours caused catastrophic floods in China. Photo: Xinhua.

Zhengzhou’s flood management headquarters stated town’s Guojiazui reservoir had been breached. "Some rivers have exceeded monitoring ranges, some dams have damaged down, whereas some railway companies have stopped and flights cancelled, inflicting heavy casualties and property losses," – President Xi Jinping stated on Wednesday, addressing the state of affairs in an announcement broadcast by state tv.

"Flood prevention efforts have turn into very troublesome," – Xi stated.

From the night of Saturday (July 17) till late Tuesday (July 20), 617.1 millimetres (mm) of rain had drenched Zhengzhou – virtually on par with the annual common of 640.eight mm. The extent of rainfall in Zhengzhou witnessed over the three days was one seen solely as soon as in a thousand years, native media cited meteorologists as saying. Of Henan`s 4,098 rainfall measuring stations, 606 have registered greater than 250 mm of precipitation for the reason that weekend, with heavy rains anticipated to persist via Wednesday, the province`s chief climate forecaster informed home media.

Heavy downpours caused catastrophic floods in China. Photo: Xinhua.

Each Henan province and Zhengzhou municipal meteorological bureaus have raised the emergency response for the catastrophe to stage I.

Zhengzhou airport stated on Tuesday night it could briefly droop subways and inter-city trains heading to and from the airport, and it could not settle for incoming flights from eight p.m. native time (1200 GMT) on Tuesday to 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Heavy downpours caused catastrophic floods in China. Video: CGTN/Xinhua.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources