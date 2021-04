NBU Head Shevchenko Declares USD 204,500 And EUR 6,600 With Banque Lombard Odier&Co And EUR 147,300 With Expob

Head of the National Bank of Ukraine Kyrylo Shevchenko has declared (owns along with his wife) USD 204,500 and EUR 6,600 with a Swiss-based Banque Lombard Odier&Co and EUR 147,300 with Czech-based Expobank CZ.

That follows from his declaration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, he declared UAH 19 million in salary from Ukrgasbank, almost UAH 68,000 in additional benefits from Ukrgasbank, UAH 121,000 in trade union payments within Ukrgasbank, and UAH 276,000 in interest income from Ukrgasbank.

Last year, he obtained UAH 2.433 million from the National Bank of Ukraine; UAH 163,500 in payments from Kyiv-based Oschadbank (Savings Bank) state-run bank; UAH 1.2 million in interest income from Banque Lombard Odier and Co (along with his wife).

Besides, he sold securities of BofA Merrill Lunch (Britain) for UAH 3.4 million.

Shevchenko is keeping USD 256,600, EUR 10,000 in cash.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 16, 2020, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appointed Ukrgasbank board chairperson Shevchenko as the head of the NBU.

