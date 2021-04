MP Medvedchuk And His Wife Marchenko Declare EUR 14 Million In Monetary Assets For 2020, 2 Times More Over 201

Member of Parliament from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko declared EUR 14,420,848 of monetary assets for 2020, which is two times more than in 2019.

This is evidenced by the data of the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform the Functions of the State or Local Self-Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2019, the monetary assets of the Medvedchuk family amounted to EUR 7,878,017.

In 2020, the largest amount of monetary assets is kept in Marchenko's account in the Belarusian Absolutbank - over RUB 784 million (EUR 9.5 million).

Medvedchuk and his wife received UAH 328,347,271 of income in 2020, of which UAH 327,032,772 are dividends that Marchenko received.

Medvedchuk earned UAH 358,514 from renting out property, and for his work in the parliament received UAH 537,540, and the MP also received UAH 294,280 as reimbursement of expenses related to the implementation of parliamentary powers.

In 2020, Marchenko got two companies: Yugtrans-NZNP LLC (a carrier company) and NZNP Engineering LLC, which are located in Russia and are associated with the oil business.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Medvedchuk declared UAH 62 million of income and UAH 59 million expenses, his wife - UAH 262 million of income and EUR 1.8 million in cash for 2019.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources