IMF Mission’s Visit Date Will Be Known After Progress In Key Issues – Shevchenko

Head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Kyrylo Shevchenko, who is currently staying on a visit in Washington DC, said that the dates of arrival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission to Ukraine will be announced after the settlement of a number of issues the IMF is concerned over.

He said that in an interview for the Voice of America, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The NBU head expressed hope that the mission will visit Ukraine before the end of 2020.

He noted that three sets of issues are currently being discussed with the IMF.

The issues concern the Constitutional Court and anti-corruption activity in Ukraine; the draft state budget for 2021; and the work of the NBU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IMF mission last arrived in Ukraine in November 2019.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources