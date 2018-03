NACP Refuses To Turn Up Results Of Full Check Of E-Declaration By Hontareva For 2016

NACP Discovers Breach In E-Declaration By Omelian For 2016

NACP Reveals Violations In 2015-2016 E-Declarations Of NACB First Deputy Director Uglava

NACP Discovers Deficiencies In Kubiv's E-Declarations For 2016

Law Enforcers Arrest Director Of Estonian Firm For Stealing Funds During Development Of Software For E-Declarations

NACP Finds No Violations In Avakov's E-Declaration For 2016

NACP Finds No Distortions In President Poroshenko's E-Declarations For 2015-2016

Court Fines Samopomich MP Miroshnychenko UAH 1,700 For Late Declaring Motorcycle

Holos Ukrainy Publishes Law Obliging Members Of Anticorruption NGOs To Submit E-Declarations

Freedom House And Transparency International Object To Law Mandating Members Of Anti-Corruption Public Organizations To File E-Declarations

NACP Launches Comprehensive Inspection Of E-Declarations Of Poroshenko, Groysman And Cabinet Members

Constitutional Court Adjourns Examination Of Constitutionality Of E-Declaration

PGO Delivers To NACB Materials On Criminal Infraction By MP Rychkova (Petro Poroshenko Bloc) For Failure To Submit E-Declaration

IMF Wants NACB To Verify Information In Ukrainian Public Officials' Electronic Declarations

G7 Ambassadors Welcome Completion Of First Phase Of Electronic Asset Declaration By Public Officials

NAPC Approves Procedure For Verifying Electronic Declarations

PGO To Analyse Poroshenko’s E-Declaration

European Council President Tusk, European Parliament President Schulz Welcome Completion Of First Stage Of E-Declaring

Poroshenko Declares Control Over 104 Companies