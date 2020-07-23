Shevchenko Updates 2019 Declaration With Collection Of Wristwatches, Jewelry And Accounts In Foreign Banks

The head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Kyrylo Shevchenko, updated the declaration for 2019 with a collection of wristwatches, jewelry and accounts in foreign banks.

This is evidenced by the data of his revised declaration as a candidate for the post of head of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, in the amended declaration Shevchenko added three units of precious Audemar Piguet wristwatches, two units of Rolex wristwatches, one unit of CHOPARD wristwatch and one BREGUET wristwatch, which belong to his wife Yuliya Shevchenko.

Kyrylo Shevchenko owns three BREGUET wristwatches.

Besides, the wife of the NBU head owns wrist bracelets from Messika, VAN CLEEF, JACOB & Co., earrings and rings made of precious metal, a Hermes bag and two Maurizio Braschi fur coats.

Shevchenko added the Outlader Max LTD 1000R ATV to the vehicles.

The Shevchenko family holds USD 3,017,396, EUR 9,741 in an account with the Lombard Odier and Co LTD bank, in an account with Expobank CZ a.s. Shevchenko keeps EUR 96,038.

The head of the National Bank also declared cash in the amount of USD 20,000, UAH 105,000, EUR 10,000, and his wife’s – EUR 15,000, USD 27,000 and UAH 120,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Kyrylo Shevchenko, among other things, declared UAH 14.594 million of salary in Ukrgasbank for 2019 and a land plot owned by his wife in Feodosia (Crimea).

The head of the National Bank and his wife Yuliya Shevchenko own an apartment in Kyiv with an area of ​​304 square meters, in use - an apartment in Kyiv (72 square meters), home ownership (280 square meters) and a land plot in Kyivo-Sviatoshynskyi district (2,500 square meters).

Separately, the wife of the head of the NBU has a land plot in Feodosia (Crimea) with an area of ​​1,200 square meters.

In addition to his salary in Ukrgasbank, Shevchenko declared income from the alienation of real estate (UAH 13,316,940), payments in Ukrgasbank (UAH 173,439), an additional benefit (UAH 214,258) and interest in the amount of UAH 426,458, and others.

The head of the NBU also indicated in the declaration Loewe TV, cars (in use) Peugeot Partner 2016, Mercedes-Benz G 500 2012, Land Rover Range Rover 2013, as well as the Super Air Nautique G23 boat.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Kyrylo Shevchenko, board chairperson of the Ukrgasbank, as the head of the National Bank.

On July 3, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Yakiv Smolii from the post of the head of the NBU.