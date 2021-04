JCB Payment System (Japan), an international card payment system, is entering the Ukrainian market.

The National Bank of Ukraine announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The National Bank of Ukraine has agreed the conditions and procedure for its operations in Ukraine.

JCB Payment System will provide acquiring services, issue cash, and facilitate payment for goods and services through its payment cards in Ukraine.

JCB Payment System will be the fifth international card payment system in Ukraine, the payment organization of which is a non-resident.

It is the largest payment system in Japan and one of the seven leading payment systems in the world.

It ranks third among all card payment systems in terms of the number of card acceptance points.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank of Ukraine revised the list of systemically important, socially important, and important payment systems in Ukraine in early March.

The National Bank of Ukraine categorizes payment systems by degree of importance to bring the operations of significant payment systems with significant market shares in line with international oversight standards.

As in previous years, the National Bank of Ukraine’s electronic payment system (EPM) is the only systemically important payment system in Ukraine.

