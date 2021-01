Ukraine Not To Buy Natural Gas Directly From Russia – Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal states that the Ukrainian Government does not intend to acquire natural gas directly from the Russian Federation.

The Prime Minister said this during his speech at the Verkhovna Rada on January 26, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, provisional minister of energy, Yurii Vitrenko, is calling for resumption of natural gas importation from Russia.

Import of natural gas from Russia was terminated on November 25, 2015.

