Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed the planned indexation of pensions in 2021.

He announced this during a government meeting on Wednesday, January 20, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This year, the indexation of pensions will take place. Funds have been allocated for additional payments to pensioners over 75 years old. Payments for disability, for children who do not have parental care, are increasing," he said.

Earlier, Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said that the next indexation of pensions will be carried out in March 2021.

Pensioners of 75 years and older will be paid an additional UAH 400 per month.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state budget for 2021 provides for the allocation of UAH 18 billion for the indexation of pensions.

