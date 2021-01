Rada Will Hear Shmyhal On January 26 And To Hear Leadership Of Energy Commission On Situation With Tariffs On

The Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday, January 26, will hear Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the situation with tariffs and intends to hear the leadership of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) on the situation with tariffs in its area of ​​responsibility on January 26-29.

Parliament Speaker Dmytro Razumkov announced this during the parliamentary conciliation council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Tomorrow he (Shmyhal) will also be at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada and speak and answer questions from parliamentary factions and groups," the speaker said.

At the same time, according to Razumkov, the parliamentarians intend to appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers with a request to work out the possibility of compensation for citizens for January due to the situation with the increase in tariffs.

The speaker also noted that following the meeting of parliamentary factions and groups, it was decided to invite the leadership of the Energy Commission to the parliament meeting, since the representative of the commission was not present at the previous meetings of the parliament and government on the situation with tariffs.

Besides, Razumkov noted that the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada's meetings for the next week includes bills on the Bureau of Economic Security, on parliamentary service, a decree on Verkhovna Rada bonuses for the best participants in external independent testing and a bill on constitutional procedure.

