With the gas price for household consumers at the level of UAH 6.99 per cubic meter, the payment will decrease on average by UAH 500 compared to the heating season of 2018-2019.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at an extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Monday, January 18, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“After today's decision, the price of gas for Ukrainians will, on average, decrease by 30-40%. I emphasize that the price set by the government (UAH 6.99 per cubic meter) is UAH 1.5 per cubic meter lower than that which was, for example, in during the heating season of 2018-2019. In the winter months of those years, bills amounted to UAH 2,500-3,000 or 75% of the minimum wage of that period. The price we set (the maximum price for gas) will be at UAH 6.99 per cubic meter, and this means that with the same consumption, the average payment will be less by UAH 500 and will amount to 40% of today's minimum wage," Shmyhal said.

He added that socially vulnerable groups of the population will continue to receive subsidies in full, noting that the average subsidy is currently over UAH 1,600 and is received by about 3 million households.

The Prime Minister also added that the decision to set the maximum price for gas does not mean that the government refuses to develop the gas market in Ukraine.

Shmyhal stressed that at the moment, without intervention in the situation, a cubic meter of gas could rise in price to UAH 12 in February.

He added that the Cabinet of Ministers will oblige all gas supplying companies to present their annual products to Ukrainians, then people will be able to sign an annual contract and understand in advance how much they will pay in winter or summer.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at an extraordinary meeting on January 18, the Cabinet of Ministers fixed the gas price for household consumers at UAH 6.99 per cubic meter from February 1 until the end of the quarantine.

Also, in the near future, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities will reduce the gas distribution tariff for a number of gas distribution companies to UAH 1.79 per cubic meter of gas.

