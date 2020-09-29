Cabinet Bans Foreigners From Entering Ukraine Without Insurance With Exception Of Permanently Residing In Ukraine, Refugees And Diplomats

The Cabinet of Ministers has banned foreigners from entering Ukraine without insurance, with the exception of foreigners who permanently reside in Ukraine, refugees and diplomats, as well as NATO military personnel.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

On September 28, the government determined that, among other things, during the quarantine period, it is prohibited to cross the state border by foreigners and stateless persons without a policy (certificate) of insurance issued by an insurance company registered in Ukraine or a foreign insurance company that has a representative office in the territory of Ukraine or a contractual relationship with an insurance company - a partner on the territory of Ukraine (assistance), and covering the costs associated with the treatment of COVID-19, observation, and valid for the period of stay in Ukraine.

Foreigners, stateless persons permanently residing in the territory of Ukraine, and persons recognized as refugees or persons in need of additional protection, employees of diplomatic missions and consular offices of foreign states, representative offices of official international missions, organizations accredited in Ukraine, and members of their families, servicemen (units) of the armed forces of the NATO member states and member states of the NATO Partnership for Peace program, who participate in training activities for units of the Armed Forces are not covered by this requirement.

Besides, without a policy (certificate) of insurance, foreigners and stateless persons are prohibited from crossing and leaving checkpoints of entry to the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol.

It was also determined that persons who cross the state border and arrived from the state or are citizens (subjects) of states with a wide spread of COVID-19 are subject to self-isolation.

This regulation does not apply to the following categories:

not older than 12 years;

arriving in Ukraine for the purpose of studying at institutions of higher education;

citizens (subjects) of states with a wide spread of COVID-19 and have not stayed on the territory of such states within the last 14 days or are sent through the territory of Ukraine in transit and have documents confirming travel abroad within two days;

employees of diplomatic missions and consular offices of foreign states, representations of official international missions, organizations accredited in Ukraine, and their family members;

drivers and crew members of cargo vehicles, buses carrying out regular transportation, crew members of air and sea, river vessels, members of train and locomotive crews;

instructors of the armed forces of the NATO member states and the NATO member states of the NATO Partnership for Peace program who participate in the training activities of the armed forces;

cultural workers at the invitation of a cultural institution together with one person accompanying each of them;

persons transporting hematopoietic stem cells for transplantation;

having a negative test result for COVID-19 by the polymerase chain reaction method, which was carried out no more than 48 hours before the border crossing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from September 28, the ban on the entry of foreigners into Ukraine is no longer valid.

