Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 11% To 4,027 On September 29, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 7.3% To 64

On September 29, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,027 over September 28 to 208,959, and the number of deaths rose by 64 over September 28 to 4,129; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 11%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 7.3%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 29, there were 208,959 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,129 lethal cases; besides, 92,360 people had recovered.

During the day, 4,027 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,110 people recovered, 64 people died.

Therefore, on September 29, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (4,027 vs 2,110).

As at the morning of September 30, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 112,470, up 1.7% over September 29.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (22,778), Lviv region (20,350), and Kharkiv region (18,678).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 14,446 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 13,700; Odesa region – 13,529 cases, Ternopil region – 13,514, Rivne region – 12,411, Zakarpattia region – 9,819, Kyiv region – 9,139, Volyn region – 8,059, Vinnytsia region – 6,194, Khmelnytskyi region – 6,068, Zhytomyr region – 5,923, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 5,822 cases.

A total of 4,223 cases have been recorded in Chernihiv region, 4,127 cases – in Chernihiv region, 4,022 cases - in Cherkasy region, 3,995 cases - in Zaporizhia region, 3,477 cases – in Donetsk region, 3,163 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 2,231 cases – in Poltava region, 1,134 cases – in Kherson region, 1,108 cases – in Kirovohrad region, and 1,049 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 28, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,627 over September 27 to 204,932, and the number of deaths rose by 69 over September 27 to 4,065; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 35.8%, and the number of new lethal cases increased by 86.5%.

On September 27, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 2,671 over September 26 to 201,305, and the number of deaths rose by 37 over September 26 to 3,996; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 14.7%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 33.9%.

