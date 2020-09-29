subscribe to newsletter
Health Ministry’s Budget Request Provides For Allocation Of UAH 15.1 Billion For Procurement Of Vaccine Against COVID-19 In 2021

The budget request of the Ministry of Health provided for the allocation of UAH 15.08 billion for the procurement of a vaccine against COVID-19 in 2021.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The ministry initiates the allocation of UAH 15.08 billion for vaccines against COVID-19," reads the statement.

It is also reported that the Ministry of Health requested to allocate about UAH 160 billion for the needs of specialized and highly specialized medical care, UAH 595.5 million - to finance transplantation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada provide for the allocation of UAH 2.6 billion for the procurement of a vaccine against COVID-19 in the draft state budget for 2021.

The Ministry of Health is negotiating the procurement of a vaccine against coronavirus after completion of tests with eight manufacturing companies.

Health Ministry Negotiating Purchase Of Vaccine Against Coronavirus After Completion Of Trials With 8 Manufacturing Companies
