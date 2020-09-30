subscribe to newsletter
27.95 28.35
32.5 33.12
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Number Of PCR-Tests Up 14.1% To 27,572, Number Of ELISA Up 7.5% To 23,657 On September 29 – Health Ministry
30 September 2020, Wednesday, 13:31 9
Events 2020-09-30T15:00:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of PCR-Tests Up 14.1% To 27,572, Number Of ELISA Up 7.5% To 23,657 On September 29 – Health Ministry

Number Of PCR-Tests Up 14.1% To 27,572, Number Of ELISA Up 7.5% To 23,657 On September 29 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, Coronavirus test, COVID-19, PCR test, ELISA, ELISA test, PCR

On September 29, a total of 27,572 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, up 14.1% over September 28; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) increased by 7.5% over September 28 to 23,657.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the start of the year, a total of 2,278,248 polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted.

As at the morning of September 29, the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine had received a total of 4,551 reports on suspicion of the Covid-19.

Since the start of the year, the number of such reports has made 275,229.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 28, a total of 24,168 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, up 46.2% over September 27; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) increased by 5.8 times over September 27 to 21,997.

On September 29, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,027 over September 28 to 208,959, and the number of deaths rose by 64 over September 28 to 4,129; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 11%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 7.3%.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 29, there were 208,959 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,129 lethal cases; besides, 92,360 people had recovered.

During the day, 4,027 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,110 people recovered, 64 people died.

Therefore, on September 29, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (4,027 vs 2,110).

As at the morning of September 30, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 112,470, up 1.7% over September 29.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (22,778), Lviv region (20,350), and Kharkiv region (18,678).

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Coronavirus Coronavirus test COVID-19 PCR test ELISA ELISA test PCR

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 11% To 4,027 On Se...
Health Ministry’s Budget Request Provides For Allo...
Health Ministry Negotiating Purchase Of Vaccine Ag...
Number Of PCR-Tests Up 5% To 20,781, Number Of ELI...
Economy Ministry Forecasts Acceleration Of Inflation In Early 2021
17 Candidates Registered For Mayoral Election In Lviv
News
17 Candidates Registered For Mayoral Election In Lviv 13:42
Number Of PCR-Tests Up 14.1% To 27,572, Number Of ELISA Up 7.5% To 23,657 On September 29 – Health Ministry 13:31
Economy Ministry Forecasts Acceleration Of Inflation In Early 2021 13:21
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 11% To 4,027 On September 29, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 7.3% To 64 13:19
Ex-Prosecutor Lutsenko Fighting Against Cancer, Operated In Germany 13:13
more news
Ban On Entry Of Foreigners Into Ukraine No Longer In Effect - State Border Service 15:29
Cabinet Bans Foreigners From Entering Ukraine Without Insurance With Exception Of Permanently Residing In Ukraine, Refugees And Diplomats 17:04
Court Declares Kyivenergo Bankrupt 19:09
Energy Ministry Denies Information About Increase Of Cost Of Electricity For Population From October 14:01
UIA Temporarily Cancels Flights To Yerevan Due To Aggravation Of Conflict With Azerbaijan 15:34
more news
Zelenskyy, EU High Representative Borrell, European Council President Michel Will Jointly Visit Donbas Soon – Foreign Ministry 19:37
Honcharuk Leaves For United States 13:52
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Down 14.7% To 2,671 On September 27, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 33.9% To 37 15:39
Total State Debt Up 0.1% To USD 85.1 Billion In August 15:41
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 35.8% To 3,627 On September 28, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 86.5% To 69 13:46
more news
Ex-Prosecutor Lutsenko Fighting Against Cancer, Operated In Germany
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok