Number Of PCR-Tests Up 14.1% To 27,572, Number Of ELISA Up 7.5% To 23,657 On September 29 – Health Ministry

On September 29, a total of 27,572 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, up 14.1% over September 28; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) increased by 7.5% over September 28 to 23,657.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the start of the year, a total of 2,278,248 polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted.

As at the morning of September 29, the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine had received a total of 4,551 reports on suspicion of the Covid-19.

Since the start of the year, the number of such reports has made 275,229.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 28, a total of 24,168 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, up 46.2% over September 27; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) increased by 5.8 times over September 27 to 21,997.

On September 29, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,027 over September 28 to 208,959, and the number of deaths rose by 64 over September 28 to 4,129; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 11%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 7.3%.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 29, there were 208,959 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,129 lethal cases; besides, 92,360 people had recovered.

During the day, 4,027 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,110 people recovered, 64 people died.

Therefore, on September 29, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (4,027 vs 2,110).

As at the morning of September 30, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 112,470, up 1.7% over September 29.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (22,778), Lviv region (20,350), and Kharkiv region (18,678).

