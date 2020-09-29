Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 416 To 22,559 On September 28, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 373 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 416 To 22,559 On September 28, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To

On September 28, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 416 over September 27 to 22,559, and the number of deaths rose by four to 373.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On September 28, the number of coronavirus-infected people included 214 women aged 20-91; 19 girls aged from 1-16; 164 men aged 19-90; and 19 boys aged 2-16.

Besides, the overall number of newly-infected people included 11 medical workers.

On September 28, a total of 53 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized in Kyiv, and the rest are undergoing self-isolation.

On September 28, a total of 48 people recovered.

A total of 6,553 residents of the city of Kyiv have recovered since the start of the epidemic.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Desnianskyi district – 71, Shevchenkivskyi district - 55, and Darnytskyi district – 52.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 27, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 328 over September 26 to 22,143, and the number of deaths rose by eight to 369.

On September 28, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,627 over September 27 to 204,932, and the number of deaths rose by 69 over September 27 to 4,065; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 35.8%, and the number of new lethal cases increased by 86.5%.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 29, there were 204,932 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,065 lethal cases; besides, 90,250 people had recovered.

During the day, 3,627 new cases of the disease were recorded, 1,797 people recovered, 69 people died.

Therefore, on September 28, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (3,627 vs 1,797).

As at the morning of September 29, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 110,617, up 1.6% over September 28.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (22,559), Lviv region (20,085), and Kharkiv region (18,129).

