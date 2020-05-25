Zelenskyy Urges Israel To Provide Coronavirus Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Israel to provide Ukraine humanitarian aid for fight the spread of coronavirus.

This was announced in a statement on the website of the president of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the State of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu... The parties discussed areas for further cooperation and agreed to join the two countries’ efforts in fighting the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic," the statement said.

According to the statement, Zelenskyy described Israel as an example of how to fight the pandemic effectively and said that Israel has always been a reliable friend and partner of Ukraine.

"I would be grateful to your government if it could provide humanitarian assistance and share the best practices in the fight against coronavirus," Zelenskyy said.

According to the statement, Netanyahu also noted the friendly relations between the two countries and promised that the Israeli government would consider Ukraine’s request.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, Ukraine’s Consul in Israel Ofer Kerzner has purchased six ventilators for Ukraine.