30,000 Hasidim Pilgrims Arrive At Celebration Of Rosh Hashanah In Uman Of Cherkasy Region

More than 30,000 Hasidim pilgrims arrived at the celebration of Rosh Hashanah in Uman, Cherkasy region, which this year is celebrated on September 29 - October 1.

The State Border Guard Service said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Since the arrival of pilgrims (since September 6), border guards registered more than 30,100 pilgrims to enter Ukraine. Pilgrims began to arrive in large numbers on September 25. For example, almost 12,000 Hasidim arrived in Ukraine in a day (from 7:00 a.m., September 26),” the statement reads.

On Sunday, September 29, border guards registered 5,193 Hasidim pilgrims, who were going to Uman, to enter Ukraine.

The mass return of pilgrims is expected from October 2 to October 4, and therefore the State Border Guard Service will allocate additional personnel and technical equipment at checkpoints.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 23, the National Police said it expected about 40,000 Hasidim pilgrims to arrive for the celebration of Rosh Hashanah in Uman.

In 2018, 28,000 Hasidim pilgrims arrived at the celebration of Rosh Hashanah in Uman.