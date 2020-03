Cabinet Declares States Of Emergency In Donetsk, Ternopil And Cherkasy Regions

The Cabinet of Ministers has declared states of emergency in Donetsk, Ternopil, and Cherkasy regions.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have decided to declare states of emergency in Donetsk, Ternopil, and Cherkasy regions in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The relevant decisions were previously adopted by the regional commissions on fuel and energy balance and emergency situations," the prime minister wrote.

States of emergency have now been declared in nine regions of Ukraine.

According to Shmyhal, an extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers is currently taking place.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Donetsk region declared a state of emergency on March 22 because of coronavirus.

The Cabinet of Ministers declared states of emergency in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk region, and Ivano-Frankivsk region on March 20.