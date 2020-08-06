subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 3.7% To 1,318 On August 5, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 29.2% To 31
06 August 2020, Thursday, 13:13 15
Events 2020-08-06T16:30:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 3.7% To 1,318 On August 5, Number Of New Lethal Cases

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 3.7% To 1,318 On August 5, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 29.2% To 31

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, quarantine restrictions, adaptive quarantine., anti record

On August 5, the number of registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 1,318 over August 4 to 76,808, and the number of deaths rose by 31 over August 4 to 1,819; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 3.7%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 29.2%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 6, there were 76,808 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,819 lethal cases; besides, 42,524 people had recovered.

On August 4, a total of 1,318 new cases were registered, 997 people recovered and 31 people died.

Therefore, on August 5, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,318 vs 997).

The share of new cases as at August 5 made 1.7% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 4.

As at the morning of August 6, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 32,465, up 0.9% over August 5.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (10,420), the city of Kyiv (8,992), and Rivne region (6,538).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 6,383 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 5,539 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region - 5,295, Kharkiv region – 4,381, Volyn region – 4,108, Kyiv region – 3,980, Odesa region – 3,748, Ternopil region – 3,177, Vinnytsia region – 2,898, Zhytomyr region – 2,036, Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,492, and Khmelnytskyi region – 1,257 cases.

A total of 969 cases have been recorded in Cherkasy region, 941 cases – in Donetsk region, 937 cases – in Chernihiv region, 890 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 713 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 666 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 594 cases – in Sumy region, 477 cases – in Poltava region, 242 cases – in Kherson region, and 135 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 4, the number of registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 1,271 over August 3 to 75,490, and the number of deaths from the disease rose by 24 over August 3 to 1,788; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 19.8% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 7.7%.

On August 3, the number of registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 1,061 over August 2 to 74,219, and the number of deaths from the disease rose by 26 over August 2 to 1,764; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 7.2% and the number of new lethal cases doubled.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 quarantine restrictions adaptive quarantine. anti record

Ukraine Pledges To EU To Transfer All Functions Fo...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Regi...
Authorities Not Ready To Hold Local Elections Amid...
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Ro...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 180 To 8,992, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 142 On August 5 – Klitschko
Court Of Appeal Removes Attachment Of Collection Of Poroshenko’s Paintings
News
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 180 To 8,992, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 142 On August 5 – Klitschko 13:25
265 People Sick With Coronavirus In Armed Forces, 34 New Cases Registered On August 5 13:23
Israel Calling On Ukraine To Ban Entry For Hasids For Celebration Of Rosh Hashanah In Uman This Year 13:19
Court Of Appeal Removes Attachment Of Collection Of Poroshenko’s Paintings 13:16
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 3.7% To 1,318 On August 5, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 29.2% To 31 13:13
more news
Zelenskyy And Lukashenko Discuss Extradition To Ukraine Of Wagner PMC Militants Detained In Belarus Who Fought In Donbas 18:49
Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi and Chinese Investors from Skyrizon Work on Motor Sich Aircraft Factory 16:58
Second Round Of Negotiations With Iran On Compensation For Families Of Those Killed In UIA Plane Crash Will Take Place In October 18:46
Chinese Investors of "Motor Sich" Officially Informed Fund Market About Cooperation With Yaroslavskyi’s DCH 18:58
High Anticorruption Court and the Chamber of Secrets 15:37
more news
Tymoshenko Offers Yermak To Make Her Head Of TCG Instead Of Kuchma - Harmash 17:20
Zelenskyy And Lukashenko Discuss Extradition To Ukraine Of Wagner PMC Militants Detained In Belarus Who Fought In Donbas 18:49
Fitness Centers And Hostels Will Continue To Work Despite Inclusion Of Lviv In Orange Zone Of Epidemic Danger - Sadovyi 17:07
Foreigners Entering Ukraine From ‘Red Zone’ Countries Allowed To Not Self-Isolate If They Have Negative Coronavirus Test - State Tourism Agency 17:11
Ukraine Pledges To EU To Transfer All Functions For Medicines Procurement To Medical Procurements Of Ukraine 17:14
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 3.7% To 1,318 On August 5, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 29.2% To 31
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok