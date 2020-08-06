Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 3.7% To 1,318 On August 5, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 29.2% To 31

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 3.7% To 1,318 On August 5, Number Of New Lethal Cases

On August 5, the number of registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 1,318 over August 4 to 76,808, and the number of deaths rose by 31 over August 4 to 1,819; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 3.7%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 29.2%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 6, there were 76,808 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,819 lethal cases; besides, 42,524 people had recovered.

On August 4, a total of 1,318 new cases were registered, 997 people recovered and 31 people died.

Therefore, on August 5, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,318 vs 997).

The share of new cases as at August 5 made 1.7% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 4.

As at the morning of August 6, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 32,465, up 0.9% over August 5.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (10,420), the city of Kyiv (8,992), and Rivne region (6,538).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 6,383 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 5,539 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region - 5,295, Kharkiv region – 4,381, Volyn region – 4,108, Kyiv region – 3,980, Odesa region – 3,748, Ternopil region – 3,177, Vinnytsia region – 2,898, Zhytomyr region – 2,036, Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,492, and Khmelnytskyi region – 1,257 cases.

A total of 969 cases have been recorded in Cherkasy region, 941 cases – in Donetsk region, 937 cases – in Chernihiv region, 890 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 713 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 666 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 594 cases – in Sumy region, 477 cases – in Poltava region, 242 cases – in Kherson region, and 135 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 4, the number of registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 1,271 over August 3 to 75,490, and the number of deaths from the disease rose by 24 over August 3 to 1,788; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 19.8% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 7.7%.

On August 3, the number of registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 1,061 over August 2 to 74,219, and the number of deaths from the disease rose by 26 over August 2 to 1,764; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 7.2% and the number of new lethal cases doubled.