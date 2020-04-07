1 More Patient Dies From Coronavirus At Oleksandrivska Hospital

One more patients has died from the coronavirus at the Oleksandrivska Hospital in Kyiv.

Chief Doctor, Liudmyla Antonenko, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She said that the state of health of the second patient in extracorporeal membrane oxygenation is unstable.

As at April 6, there are 65 people staying at the infectious diseases departments of the Oleksandrivska Hospital.

Of them 43 people’s coronavirus diagnosis has been confirmed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 6, a 36-year-old resident of the city of Dnipro died from the coronavirus at the Oleksandrivska Hospital.