Armed Forces Register First Coronavirus Death, Number Of Coronavirus Cases Up 1 To 4

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have registered the first death from the coronavirus and the number of coronavirus cases has risen by one to four.

Press service of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, a woman / worker of the armed forces from one of the military bases in Ivano-Frankivsk region died.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 6, a total of 99 military men were in self-isolation.