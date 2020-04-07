subscribe to newsletter
  • St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral Holds Open Mode Liturgy For Annunciation Observing Rules Of Quarantine
07 April 2020, Tuesday, 17:50 23
2020-04-08T00:47:19+03:00
Ukrainian news
St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral Holds Open Mode Liturgy For Annunciation Observing Rules Of Quarantine

St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral Holds Open Mode Liturgy For Annunciation Observing Rules Of Quarantine

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Ukrainian Orthodox Church, church, Kyiv Patriarchate, Patriarch Filaret, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, Annunciation, St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral, liturgy

St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral (Kyiv Patriarchate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, head - Patriarch Filaret) held a liturgy for the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in open mode observing the rules of quarantine.

Ukrainian News learned this from the Kyiv Patriarchate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

"The liturgy (Divine worship service) was held in open mode, there were parishioners, but they were at a distance of 2 meters from each other," the Ukrainian Orthodox Church said.

The service was celebratory on the occasion of the Annunciation.

The exact number of citizens who took part in the worship service the Ukrainian Orthodox Church did not report.

However, they added that 100 people in the cathedral “are not even felt”, since it is huge.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church also reported that police officers came to the cathedral in order to verify compliance with quarantine measures.

In particular, law enforcement officers checked the presence of masks at sellers of candles and other church items, as well as the presence of an antiseptic in the cathedral.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church also noted that in the St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral drinking after the sacrament of the blessed ordinance was canceled, but the blessed ordinance itself is accepted by all parishioners from the same cup, since this is the body and blood of the Lord Jesus Christ.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate considers it acceptable option under quarantine to conduct worship services for the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary on April 7 and Palm Sunday (Entrance of the Lord into Jerusalem) on April 12 in the territory of church yards, taking into account the safe distance that parishioners must observe.

