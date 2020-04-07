Mobile Application Monitoring Observation And Self-Isolation Launched In Test Mode

The mobile application for monitoring the observation and self-isolation regime is launched in test mode.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has announced this on the Priamyi television channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We do not fully monitor the movement of people. Only at the moment when a push message arrives, it arrives up to 10 times a day, geolocation of a person turns on. They will need to take a photo... and at that moment geolocation is tracked," he said.

Fedorov also noted that this application was developed literally within four days.

According to the Minister, non-use of the application is in fact a violation of the quarantine regime, which provides for certain fines.

He also noted that the application is still in test mode, so the final version of the application may look different.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 30, the Cabinet of Ministers ordered self-isolation of Ukrainians who returned from countries where the spread of coronavirus infection was recorded.