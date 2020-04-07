subscribe to newsletter
  • Out Of 97 Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Region 31 In Obukhivskyi District, 23 - In Kyivo-Sviatoshynskyi
07 April 2020, Tuesday, 17:56 25
Events 2020-04-08T00:45:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Out Of 97 Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Region 31 In Obukhivskyi District, 23 - In Kyivo-Sviatoshynskyi

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv region, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, death from coronavirus

As of Tuesday, out of 97 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyiv region, 31 cases were recorded in Obukhivskyi district, 23 - in Kyivo-Sviatoshynskyi district.

The press service of the Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In Obukhivskyi district cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the settlements of Kozyn, Romankiv, Ukrainka and Obukhiv, in Kyivo-Sviatoshynskyi district cases were detected in the towns of Vyshneve and Boyarka, as well as in the villages of Lisnyki, Tarasivka, Hatne, Dmytrivka, Kriukivschyna, Sviatopetrivske and Sofiyevska Borschahivka.

Also 7 cases of the disease were confirmed in Boryspil, 5 cases each - in Bucha and Vyshhorod, 4 - in Bila Tserkva, 3 cases each- in Brovary, Irpin and Vasylkivskyi district, 2 cases each - in Brovarskyi, Myronivskyi districts and in Fastiv, 1 case each - in Boryspil, Stavischenskyi, Bilotserkivskyi and Makarivskyi districts, in Vorzel, Hostomel and the village of Kotsiubynske.

Among the sick 6 children: 3 - in Kozyn, 1 each – in Lisnyki, Hatne and Boryspil.

It is noted that 4 of the patients recovered, 5 - died (there are no new cases per day).

It is also reported that in Kyiv region, 442 people are suspected of being infected with coronavirus, most of all in Kyivo-Sviatoshynskyi (101) and Obukhivskyi (74) districts.

Medical supervision was established for 1,199 contact persons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 6, the number of patients with coronavirus in Kyiv region increased by 3 people to 91.

News
