Medical Guarantee Program Started - National Health Service

The National Health Service announces the launch of a medical guarantee program on April 1.

The National Health Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On April 1, Ukraine launched the first medical guarantee program - a list of medical services that the state guarantees to the patient. Today, 1,524 specialized medical care institutions have signed agreements with the National Health Service for the provision of medical services under the medical guarantee program. Of these, 50 are private. This is 90% of institutions who submitted their proposals to the National Health Service. Another 138 draft contracts are awaiting signing," the statement reads.

It is noted that in total 1,662 providers of specialized medical care received draft contracts.

Most of the agreements were signed in Kharkiv (132), Dnipropetrovsk (110) and Lviv (102) regions.

At the same time, 3 institutions were refused to sign the contract due to incomplete autonomy, 20 institutions due to the lack of a license for medical practice, and 9 more institutions submitted false statistics.

“UAH 70.4 billion have been allocated to provide the Medical Guarantee Program. Approximately UAH 18.7 billion will be received by the primary link, all of whose institutions (more than 1,500) have renewed their contracts with the National Health Service. Also, contracts have been signed with all emergency medical centers (there are 25 in Ukraine), about UAH 4.7 billion are envisaged to pay for their services," the statement reads.

It is emphasized that almost all communal medical institutions (district, city, regional hospitals) of the country have entered into the reform and will receive funds under the agreement.

To get access to free services, the patient must have a referral from a doctor of the primary care system (for this one must first make a declaration with a family doctor, therapist or pediatrician) or the attending physician.

Referral is not required to a gynecologist, psychiatrist, dentist or narcologist.

Emergency medical care should be provided free of charge to everyone and regardless of the availability of a declaration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health and the National Health Service did not comment on the specifics of launching the second stage of medical reform from April 1 in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

The second stage of medical reform involves the conclusion by each medical institution of agreements with the National Health Service of Ukraine and receiving money for the services provided.

This stage was originally supposed to begin on January 1, 2020, but the Verkhovna Rada postponed its start until April 1.