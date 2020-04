A total of 6,500 Ukrainian citizens have returned home in the last 24 hours.

Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, employees of the Service have registered 12,400 people in both directions in the last 24 hours.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 31, a total of 4,900 Ukrainians returned home within 24 hours.