The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the National Health Service’s tariffs for primary healthcare institutions for 2019.

The Ministry of Health announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the base tariff for primary medical care will be UAH 370 per person in 2019. Age coefficients will also apply.

Family doctors, general practitioners, and pediatricians will be able to take on more patients in 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Health Service announced the second wave of signing of contracts with medical institutions on July 25.

In late April, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for concluding, amending, and terminating medical care contracts with members of the public under the medical guarantees program, which will be concluded between representatives of medical services and the National Health Service through an electronic healthcare system.

Reform of financing of medical services was launched on January 30.

The Cabinet of Ministers created the National Health Service in December.

The parliament decided on October 19, 2017, to create an electronic healthcare system as part of provision of state guarantees for financing of medical services to the public.