Police Fine 5 People For UAH 17,000 For Violation Of Quarantine In Kyiv

The police fined 5 people for UAH 17,000 for violation of quarantine in Kyiv.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“To date, the police have already compiled 466 protocols on violators, of which more than 60 administrative protocols in 2 days for violation of the observational regime. UAH 17,000 fine have already been imposed on 5 people, other protocols are now under consideration by the courts,” he said.

Besides, Klitschko added that on April 1, the police drew up a protocol on an entrepreneur who did not stop the work of cafe, where visitors continued to come to.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police drew up more than 60 administrative protocols against citizens who left the place of observation at the Kozatskiy hotel in Kyiv.