Fitch Worsens Outlook For Ukrainian Banks Over Coronavirus

The Fitch international rating agency has worsened its outlook for the Ukrainian banks over the impact of the coronavirus.

The agency has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the agency revised its outlook for the banking sector to negative for seven out of eight markets, in particular: Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Georgia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Fitch has confirmed the long-term default rating of Ukraine’s issuers at B.