subscribe to newsletter
27.6 28.25
29.75 30.77
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Fitch Worsens Outlook For Ukrainian Banks Over Coronavirus
26 March 2020, Thursday, 12:19 21
Economy 2020-03-26T12:20:48+02:00
Ukrainian news
Fitch Worsens Outlook For Ukrainian Banks Over Coronavirus

Fitch Worsens Outlook For Ukrainian Banks Over Coronavirus

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Fitch, bank, Fitch Ratings, outlook, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic

The Fitch international rating agency has worsened its outlook for the Ukrainian banks over the impact of the coronavirus.

The agency has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the agency revised its outlook for the banking sector to negative for seven out of eight markets, in particular: Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Georgia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Fitch has confirmed the long-term default rating of Ukraine’s issuers at B.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Fitch bank Fitch Ratings outlook Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 43 To 156 – Health Ministry
Cabinet Suggests Rada Lower State Budget Revenues By UAH 115 Billion, Raise Expenditures By UAH 96 Billion – MP Honcharenko
News
Cabinet Suggests Rada Lower Expenditures For Subsidies By UAH 8 Billion – MP Honcharenko 12:22
Fitch Worsens Outlook For Ukrainian Banks Over Coronavirus 12:19
United States: Putin's Decree On Exclusionary Right Of Russians To Land In Crimea Enhances Grounds For Sanctions 12:15
Cabinet Suggests Rada Lower State Budget Revenues By UAH 115 Billion, Raise Expenditures By UAH 96 Billion – MP Honcharenko 12:11
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 43 To 156 – Health Ministry 12:07
more news
Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Ukraine Up By 13 People To 97 - Health Ministry 17:27
Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Up To 28, Tested - To 1,297 - Klitschko 17:30
Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Ukraine Up By 29 To 113 On March 24 – SESU 13:30
Cabinet Prolongs Quarantine And Introduces Emergency Situation In All Regions Until April 24 13:53
Man Dies From Coronavirus In Ternopil Region 13:27
more news
Militants Not Allowing International Observers And Citizens To Enter Non-Government-Controlled Donbas 17:42
Economy Ministry For Continuation Of Open Food Markets Work During Quarantine Period 17:45
UIA, SkyUp To Conduct 63 Flights To Return Ukrainians From Abroad Before April 17:55
Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Up To 28, Tested - To 1,297 - Klitschko 17:30
Cabinet Prolongs Quarantine And Introduces Emergency Situation In All Regions Until April 24 13:53
more news
United States: Putin's Decree On Exclusionary Right Of Russians To Land In Crimea Enhances Grounds For Sanctions
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok