Ukraine Places Eurobonds For EUR 1.25 Billion

Ukraine has placed 10-year eurobonds for EUR 1.25 billion.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The new issue is expected to receive rating B from Standard&Poor's and the Fitch international rating agency.

The payment on the new issue is expected to take place on January 27, 2020.

The amount of bids for the securities of new issue amounted to over EUR 7 billion from over 350 investors from all around the world.

The funds will be channelled into the financing of the state budget.

BNP Paribas, J.P. Morgan and Raiffeisen Bank International were attracted as joint lead managers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2019, Ukraine placed eurobonds for EUR 1 billion.