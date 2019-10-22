subscribe to newsletter
  Economy Ministry Upgrades Inflation Outlook From 6% To 5.5% As At Late 2020
22 October 2019, Tuesday, 13:55
Ukrainian news
The Economy, Trade and Agriculture Ministry has improved the outlook for inflation as at late 2020 from 6% to 5.5%.

Deputy Economy Minister, Serhii Mykolaichuk, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the deputy minister reminded that the average annual hryvnia exchange rate for 2020 is set at 28.2 UAH/USD.

He said the ministry was expecting the economic growth to 3.5% instead of earlier expected 3.3% in 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Economy, Trade and Agriculture Ministry has improved the GDP growth from 3.3% to 3.7% in 2020.

