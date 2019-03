Fitch Ratings, an international rating agency, has affirmed Ukraine's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at 'B-'.

Fitch Ratings announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The outlook for the rating is Stable.

The statement reads that the rating reflects weak foreign liquidity and high needs in outside financing, weak banking sector, institutional restrictions and political risks.

According to analysts of Fitch, the enhanced flexibility of the exchange rate and a new cooperation program with the International Monetary Fund mitigate short-term pressure on the international reserves of the National Bank of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Fitch Ratings says the support of the International Monetary Fund is a key factor of Ukraine's solvency.