  • Cabinet Suggests Rada Lower State Budget Revenues By UAH 115 Billion, Raise Expenditures By UAH 96 Billion – MP Honcharenko
26 March 2020, Thursday, 12:11 9
Cabinet Suggests Rada Lower State Budget Revenues By UAH 115 Billion, Raise Expenditures By UAH 96 Billion – MP Honcharenko

Даша Зубкова
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine decreased the revenues of the state budget for 2020 by UAH 115 billion, and increase its expenditures by UAH 96 billion.

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction, Oleksii Honcharenko, has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He added that to cover the deficit, it is offered to raise domestic borrowings by UAH 147 billion and the external ones by UAH 131 billion.

It is also offered to create a stabilization fund of UAH 124 billion within the state budget.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pension Fund states that the amendments to the state budget to pay extra UAH 1,000 to the pensioners, who obtain less than UAH 5,000 a month.

United States: Putin's Decree On Exclusionary Right Of Russians To Land In Crimea Enhances Grounds For Sanctions
