Chernivtsi City Council Recommends Limiting Mass Events In Connection With Detection Of Coronavirus Infection

The Chernivtsi City Council recommends limiting mass events in connection with the detection of coronavirus infection.

The Chernivtsi City Council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Preventive measures are being introduced in educational, cultural, healthcare institutions, public transport, at enterprises and organizations of the city. It is recommended to limit public events and observe personal hygiene and infection prevention rules," the statement reads.

The statement notes that in Chernivtsi region there is a round-the-clock hotline to inform the public about receiving medical care in case of symptoms similar to Covid-19 coronavirus.

"It is advised to call everyone who was in countries with registered cases of Covid-19 in case of deterioration of health, even if they had no health problems when crossing the border," the administration said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first case of coronavirus infection was registered in Ukraine.

The disease was discovered in a resident of Chernivtsi, who returned from Italy.