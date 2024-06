Share:













After the russian shelling on the night of June 1, the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant (HEPP) is in critical condition, the possibility of opening safe traffic is being studied.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov announced this on the air of the telethon.

"At the moment, the Dnipro HEPP is in a critical condition. It is not even about the production of electricity. At the moment, the traffic from the left bank to the right is completely blocked, so the residents are limited in traffic. Two bridges are used for the detour, where logistics have been established in both directions. On the weekend, so far it will be like this," he said.

Fedorov noted that the city authorities will consult with specialists "so that, if the traffic of the Dnipro HEPP is opened, it should be safe for the transport for which it will be opened."

"I hope that in the coming days we will be able to give residents a clear answer regarding logistics through the Dnipro HEPP in Zaporizhzhia," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Ivan Fedorov also reported that Friday was a record day, when the enemy attacked populated areas of the Zaporizhzhia Region, mostly border areas, more than 500 times.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, two hydroelectric power plants were severely damaged and taken out of operation due to shelling by the russian federation.

Law enforcement officers have started a pre-trial investigation into the massive shelling by russians of Zaporizhzhia and the Dnipro HEPP.