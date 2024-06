Share:













The aggressor state was not invited to the Peace Summit regarding Ukraine, because the russian federation does not comply with the agreements and continued to kill Ukrainians.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during questions from journalists on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue Asian Security Summit on Sunday, June 2.

Zelenskyy called on the leaders and countries of Asia to participate in the Global Peace Summit. According to him, russia was not invited to this summit.

"Representatives of Russia were not invited, and not only because it is the aggressor. This is point number one. Point number two is because we had summits with them - the Normandy format, after which they agreed, did not keep their word and continued to kill us for years and blocked any processes," Zelenskyy emphasized.

All countries that support or even will not support Ukraine, but will not block, are invited. After the Summit, a plan will be prepared at the technical level on how to solve the three points, which will be handed over to the representatives of the russian federation, as was the case with the grain corridor, the President said. 106 countries of the world have already confirmed their participation, Zelenskyy noted.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 2, the Office of the President announced that the first Peace Summit in Switzerland will become a platform that will start the future peace process.

According to Bloomberg, U.S. President Joe Biden will probably miss the Ukrainian Peace Summit, which will be held in June in Switzerland.

Recall that China and Brazil proposed to hold an alternative peace conference regarding Ukraine.