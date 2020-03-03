Cabinet Creates Information Page With Relevant Information About Coronavirus

The Cabinet of Ministers has created an information page with relevant information on coronavirus infection.

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Honcharuk noted that the state is ready to respond promptly and provide qualified medical care.

In particular, he asks to remain calm and receive information only from official sources.

On the information page it is indicated that the disease caused by the new coronavirus cannot be called ‘fatal’, because mortality is 3.3%.

It is indicated that 20% of all cases of diseases caused by the new infection are severe and only about 3% of patients need resuscitation.

It is noted that Ukraine is ready for cases of the disease, since it has about 12,000 places in infectious hospitals, about 2,000 infectious disease doctors and 5,000 medical staff.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first case of coronavirus infection was recorded in Ukraine.