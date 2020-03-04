subscribe to newsletter
  • 6 Samples Being Tested For Coronavirus - Deputy Health Minister Liashko
04 March 2020, Wednesday, 13:40
Ukrainian news
6 Samples Being Tested For Coronavirus - Deputy Health Minister Liashko

Даша Зубкова
Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Liashko said that as of now, a study to identify the Covid-19 coronavirus in 6 samples is underway.

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There are 6 studies on suspicion of coronavirus. These people are isolated," Liashko said.

From which regions the samples for analysis came from, he did not specify.

According to the deputy minister, the condition of the patient with coronavirus is satisfactory, there are no symptoms of pneumonia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first case of coronavirus infection in Ukraine was registered in a resident of Chernivtsi.

The Cabinet of Ministers is ready to declare quarantine in case of an outbreak of coronavirus in Ukraine, but Ukraine does not plan to close the borders in order to prevent infection.

Servant Of The People To Determine Resignation Of Riaboshapka After His Report To Rada
