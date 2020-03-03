subscribe to newsletter
24.45 24.94
27.05 27.78
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Chernivtsi City Council To Limit Regime Of Visiting City Hall Due To Coronavirus
03 March 2020, Tuesday, 19:14 32
Politics 2020-03-04T02:15:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
Chernivtsi City Council To Limit Regime Of Visiting City Hall Due To Coronavirus

Chernivtsi City Council To Limit Regime Of Visiting City Hall Due To Coronavirus

Даша Зубкова
Coronavirus, coronavirus case, Chernivtsi City Council, Chernivtsi, Coronavirus infection, city hall

The Chernivtsi City Council intends to limit the regime of visiting the city hall by citizens due to the detection of a case of coronavirus in a local resident.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the press service of the City Council.

"We will limit the regime of visits to the City Council," the authority said.

At the same time, service centers and administrative services centers will work as usual and receive citizens.

According to the City Council, at the moment there is no panic in the city due to the discovery of coronavirus in a local resident.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first case of coronavirus infection was registered in Ukraine.

The disease was discovered in a resident of Chernivtsi, who returned from Italy.

Больше новостей о: Coronavirus coronavirus case Chernivtsi City Council Chernivtsi Coronavirus infection city hall

Cabinet Creates Information Page With Relevant Information About Coronavirus
Food Safety Service Temporarily Bans Import Of Animals From China To Ukraine Due To Coronavirus
News
Chernivtsi City Council Recommends Limiting Mass Events In Connection With Detection Of Coronavirus Infection 19:18
Chernivtsi City Council To Limit Regime Of Visiting City Hall Due To Coronavirus 19:14
Food Safety Service Temporarily Bans Import Of Animals From China To Ukraine Due To Coronavirus 19:09
SBU Closes Case Of Attempt Upon Life Of Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin 19:07
Cabinet Creates Information Page With Relevant Information About Coronavirus 19:04
more news
First Case Of Coronavirus Infection Registered In Chernivtsi Region Of Ukraine - Health Ministry 13:22
NBU Disposes Of 702.4 Million Pieces Of Banknotes For UAH 68.1 Billion In 2019 17:59
Fighting Corruption And Judicial Reform Guarantee Of IKEA’s Entry Into Ukraine – Swedish Foreign Minister Linde 17:38
Shops In Chernivtsi Do Not Close Due To Identification Of Resident With Coronavirus - City Council 13:34
Meeting Of Normandy Format Leaders Does Not Necessarily Have To Be Held In April – Prystaiko 17:56
more news
Fighting Corruption And Judicial Reform Guarantee Of IKEA’s Entry Into Ukraine – Swedish Foreign Minister Linde 17:38
Ex-Head Of Presidential Office Bohdan Resumes Advocacy Activity 13:43
Single Treasury Account Balance Up 42.4% To UAH 17.2 Billion In February 13:47
Cabinet Creates Information Page With Relevant Information About Coronavirus 19:04
SBU Closes Case Of Attempt Upon Life Of Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin 19:07
more news
Chernivtsi City Council Recommends Limiting Mass Events In Connection With Detection Of Coronavirus Infection
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok