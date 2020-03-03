Chernivtsi City Council To Limit Regime Of Visiting City Hall Due To Coronavirus

The Chernivtsi City Council intends to limit the regime of visiting the city hall by citizens due to the detection of a case of coronavirus in a local resident.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the press service of the City Council.

"We will limit the regime of visits to the City Council," the authority said.

At the same time, service centers and administrative services centers will work as usual and receive citizens.

According to the City Council, at the moment there is no panic in the city due to the discovery of coronavirus in a local resident.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first case of coronavirus infection was registered in Ukraine.

The disease was discovered in a resident of Chernivtsi, who returned from Italy.