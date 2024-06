Share:













DTEK, on ​​the instructions of Ukrenergo, introduces emergency power outages in Kyiv, as well as the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Donetsk Regions.

It was reported by the company's press service.

It is noted that the outages will operate due to the difficult situation in the energy system, which has developed as a result of russian attacks on the energy infrastructure.

"Energy workers throughout the country are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation," DTEK stated.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers increased the tariff for electricity for the population by 63.6%, from UAH 2.64 to UAH 4.32 per kWh from June 1.

However, during the heating period (from October 1, 2024 to April 30, 2025), a preferential tariff is provided for consumers who use electric heating installations at the level of UAH 2.64/kWh (if they consume up to 2,000 kWh of electricity during this period month).

At the same time, the "night tariff" (when the appropriate two-zone meter is installed) will be UAH 2.16 per kWh.

On May 16, the director of the Energy Research Center Oleksandr Kharchenko said that Ukraine will have to live with a shortage of electricity for at least the next two years.