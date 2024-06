Share:













The European Union has no evidence of the supply of weapons from China to russia.

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, has said this.

"But there is no clear line between weapons and (what is not - Ed) weapons, because there are things that can have a dual purpose," Borrell said during his speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue forum in Singapore.

Russian military equipment uses parts made in Western countries - the U.S., Europe or the United Kingdom, Josep Borrell added: "The problem is not only in China."

The U.S. authorities have previously repeatedly accused China of providing military aid to russia. On May 15, Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Chinese companies against supporting the russian military-industrial complex and promised Beijing new sanctions. In early April, the United States Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, threatened Chinese banks with "serious consequences" for violating anti-russian sanctions. Soon, Spokesperson for the Department of State, Matthew Miller, announced the "incredible concern" of the White House in connection with the supply of military products from China to russia.

At the end of April, Antony Blinken visited China, where at a meeting with the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, and during negotiations with the head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Yi announced that the United States would introduce additional sanctions against more than 100 Chinese legal entities and individuals, if they did not stop supporting the enterprises of the russian military industry.

Despite the warning from the United States, China, according to British intelligence, continues military cooperation with russia. On May 22, Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom, announced that Beijing had begun supplying moscow with lethal weapons for use in the war in Ukraine. Shapps also said that the volume of trade between the two countries has increased by 65% ​​and this "shows that we are talking about a much closer relationship".